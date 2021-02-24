Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.97

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and traded as high as $20.96. Scorpio Bulkers shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 204,206 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The firm has a market cap of $231.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 193,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,217,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

