Scorum Coins (SCR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $298.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Scorum Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $193,886.95 and approximately $298.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.82 or 0.00519867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00071226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00084830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00059760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.00503942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00075108 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Token Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.