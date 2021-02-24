Scotiabank Boosts Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$126.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.18.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock traded up C$3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$108.01. 2,392,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,691. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$108.57. The stock has a market cap of C$69.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.96.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.