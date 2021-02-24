Scotiabank Raises Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$51.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. CSFB lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.30.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.42 on Wednesday, hitting C$25.90. 265,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,693. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.73. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

