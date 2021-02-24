Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Outperform” Rating for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “sector outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. KBC Group NV boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

