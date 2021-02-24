SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Quiet Period To End on March 3rd

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SHACU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 3rd. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SHACU stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company Unit Company Profile

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

