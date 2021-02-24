Scry.info Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $54,596.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00738798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00039103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060426 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

