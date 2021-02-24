Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $24.78

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.78, but opened at $22.43. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 816 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on SCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.