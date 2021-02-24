Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $24.78

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.78, but opened at $22.43. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 816 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on SCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.
In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
