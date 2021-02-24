SDI Limited (SDI.AX) (ASX:SDI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

SDI Limited (SDI.AX) (ASX:SDI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.77.

SDI Limited (SDI.AX) Company Profile

SDI Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

