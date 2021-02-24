SDI Limited (SDI.AX) (ASX:SDI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

SDI Limited (SDI.AX) (ASX:SDI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.77.
SDI Limited (SDI.AX) Company Profile
