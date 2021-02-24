Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.74. 105,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,658. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

