SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Price Up 11.1%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s stock price rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 103,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 106,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $105.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,930 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

