SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,396 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 306.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

