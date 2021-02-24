SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,057 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

