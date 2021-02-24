SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,300.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,255.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,085.63. The company has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

