SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2,526.16, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

