SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 314,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 410,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $87,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $68,065,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

