SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of D opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,602.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

