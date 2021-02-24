SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

