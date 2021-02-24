SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,300.24 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,255.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,085.63. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.18, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

