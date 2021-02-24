SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.