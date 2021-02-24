SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,179 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.