SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,169 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 239,979 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

