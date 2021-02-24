SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $485,000.

ICLN opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

