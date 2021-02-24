Seagate Technology (STX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

2/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $61.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,131,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,246. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

