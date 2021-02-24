Seaport Global Securities Comments on Livent Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LTHM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. Livent has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

