SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.30. 104,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 112,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $560.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in SeaSpine by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

