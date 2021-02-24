SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $10.35 on Major Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. SEEN has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $54,729.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN token can now be purchased for $10.35 or 0.00021061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00497541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00081792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00481984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00073858 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

SEEN Token Trading

SEEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.