Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Up 5%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.67 and last traded at $55.63. Approximately 461,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 411,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEER shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Seer alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.41.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,970 shares of company stock worth $69,060,003 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,940,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,780,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.