SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,015. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.