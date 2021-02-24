Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,863 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of DaVita worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 67.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

