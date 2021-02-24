Sei Investments Co. Acquires 24,999 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Kohl’s worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after buying an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $18,530,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

