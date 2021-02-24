Sei Investments Co. Buys 33,622 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Credicorp worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 203,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,493 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

BAP stock opened at $164.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $198.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.73.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

