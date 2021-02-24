Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,403 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 70.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

