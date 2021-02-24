Sei Investments Co. Buys 63,229 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $720,866,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

