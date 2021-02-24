Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.