Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of STORE Capital worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $87,442,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,018,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.12.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

