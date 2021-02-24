Sei Investments Co. Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,043 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Cirrus Logic worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,096,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,847 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

