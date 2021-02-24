Sei Investments Co. Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $346.23 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $424.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

