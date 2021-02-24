Sei Investments Co. Has $14.76 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 122,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 60,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

