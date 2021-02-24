Sei Investments Co. Has $14.78 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,519,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 765,177 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,575,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 495.1% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 379,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,465 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

