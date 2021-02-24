Sei Investments Co. Has $16.10 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Acadia Healthcare worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

