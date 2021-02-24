Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.82.

Shares of REGN opened at $468.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.21 and its 200-day moving average is $541.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $386.83 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

