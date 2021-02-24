Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,344 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of BlackLine worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.26 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

