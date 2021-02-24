Sei Investments Co. Purchases 68,812 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 303.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 222.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 62.9% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $187.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a PE ratio of -206.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

