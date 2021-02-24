Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,545 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of FMC worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

