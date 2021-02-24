Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

