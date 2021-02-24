Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Medallia worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after buying an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,759,000 after purchasing an additional 240,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 206,110 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Medallia by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Medallia by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,029,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDLA opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,364,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,085,934.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $5,778,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,959.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,914,920 shares of company stock worth $78,197,543 in the last three months.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

