Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after buying an additional 333,405 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,949,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

