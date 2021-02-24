Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 51,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

PSX stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

