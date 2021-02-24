Sei Investments Co. Sells 105,291 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,291 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Oshkosh worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after buying an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,874,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

